Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Stephen Dorff has joined the cast of "True Detective" season three.

The "Immortals" actor will play the role of Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator, in the third season of the HBO anthology drama, reported Variety.

The third season, which has Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo in the lead, tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Ali will play Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, while Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas school teacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980. PTI RB RB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.