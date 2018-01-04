By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 4 (PTI) US President Donald Trump today credited himself for the move on talks between North and South Korea, asserting that it would not have happened but for his firm and strong policy against Pyongyang.

"With all of the failed 'experts' weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total 'might' against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet on North and South Korea comes amidst news reports that the two neighbours tested a special hotline in almost two years.

In his new year message, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had indicated he was willing to talk with South Korea.

South Korea has proposed face-to-face talk with the North Koreans next week on the possibility of the latter participating in the Winter Olympics.

Trump's tweet comes a day after, in response to the latest rhetoric of Kim, he had said he too has a nuclear button which is not only much bigger and powerful, but also works.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump had tweeted on Tuesday night.

Trump has been criticised by several analyst and political opponents for raising the nuclear button issue.

US Vice President Mike Pence strongly defended the nuclear button tweet of Trump.

"President Trump has provided the kind of clear leadership on the world stage that's made measurable progress, particularly with regard to North Korea," he told Voice of America. PTI LKJ ZH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.