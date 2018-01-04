New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Two men, allegedly involved in killing a finance director of a school in Gurgaon, were arrested here, police said today.

Bhupender Dalal's son was a Class 5 student in a school in Gurgaon. Due to his ailment, the school management did not promote him to the next level and advised Dalal to get his son admitted to a school for special children, they said.

A dispute arose between Dalal and the school management following which Dalal filed a complaint against the school with the deputy commissioner (DC), Gurgaon, the police said.

Tarun Kumar Pandey, finance Officer of the school, was pursuing the matter with the DC office, they said.

Dalal called local goons from Najafgarh to thrash Pandey, Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

On May 19, the accused -- Sunny, Sunil, Vinod (27), Amit (22) and Deepak intercepted Pandey's car near his house and allegedly brutally thrashed him with iron rods and sticks and fled away, he said.

Pandey was admitted to a hospital where Dalal allegedly threatened to kill him, Singh said.

Later, Pandey succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

Three of the accused, including Dalal, were arrested, but Vinod and Amit could not be arrested, Singh said, adding that non-bailable warrants were issued against them by the court.

One of the accused had got himself admitted to a drug de-addiction centre in Dwarka to evade arrest, he added.

Vinod was nabbed on December 27 from near Najafgarh following a tip off when he had come to collect money from one of his family members, the official said.

Subsequently, Amit was arrested from a de-addiction centre located in Matiala, Dwarka, he said. PTI SLB KJ .

