Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Two baby girls were found abandoned at separate places in the district, police said today.

A couple in Badlapur township of the district heard the wails of a child while they were on way to a market on January 2.

Upon searching, they found a four to five months old child wrapped in a cloth lying abandoned in the bushes near a building in the area, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

The couple reported the matter to the Badlapur police who lodged a case and sent the baby to a child care home, Narkar said.

In another incident, a couple from Balkum area in Thane city found a baby, aged 14 to 15 months, crying on the steps of a temple on January 2 late night, she said.

When they were not able to locate the girl's parents or guardians, they took her to a nearby government hospital and later informed the police about it, she said.

The child was being examined by doctors in the hospital, the official said.

Narkar said that in the CCTV footage of the area, a physically challenged woman was purportedly seen abandoning the girl at the temple and then walking away, shortly before the couple spotted the baby.

Offences under IPC section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) were registered against unidentified persons by the Badlapur (East) and the Kapurbawdi police, she said.

A search was on for the parents of the two children, the official added. PTI COR GK .

