Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Two persons were booked last night for allegedly abducting a 16-year old girl on the pretext of taking her to an educational camp organised by her college.

According to police, the girl's father got a call from one of the accused, who was posing as a teacher at the college, informing him about the camp.

"The girl's father in his complaint stated that on the night of December 30, he received a call from one Vinay Kunte informing him about a two-day educational camp organized at Karjat starting on January 1 for which the girl had to pay Rs 850," police said.

Police said that the girl's father went to leave his daughter at the college at 6am on January 1 only to be called again by Kunte who informed that the departure time had been rescheduled for 10am.

"The girl and her father returned home and the daughter went back to college at 10am to proceed for the camp," police said.

Police added that the truth of the non-existent camp dawned on the father when he inquired with the girl's friends about such a camp.

"He was told that no such camp was organised. The father called up Kunte again who told him that he was not a teacher. Kunte also told the father that another person Bhushan Pawar had abducted his daughter," police said.

Calls made by the father to the girl went unanswered as the latter's phone was switched off, police said.

The girl's father filed a complaint with police last night and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered with Kalyan's Bazarpeth police station, officials said.

Police said that Kunte, a resident of Murbad, and Bhushan Pawar from Dombivali have been named as accused in the case.

A search is on to rescue the abducted girl and also to nab the two accused, said police. PTI COR BNM .

