Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) A two-day working committee meeting of INTUC to be held from January six will seek a joint trade union fight against "anti-labour policies" of the NDA government at the Centre, a top trade union leader said here today.

The meeting, to be held on January six and seven would discuss the political situation prevailing in the country post Gujarat Assembly polls, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) national Vice President R Chandrasekharan told reporters here.

He said the first meeting of the INTUC being held after Rahul Gandhi assumed charge as the president of the Congress would pass political resolutions to send across a strong political message to the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

He claimed that all the trade unions in the country, including the pro-government BMS were on a war path against the "anti-labour" policies of the Centre.

"Around 35 lakh workers in the organised sector have become jobless following the implementation of the GST and currency withdrawal. It is time to launch a joint fight against the anti-labour policies of the BJP-led government", Chandrasekharan said.

He said 400 INTUC leaders will attend the 295th meeting of the Working Committee.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala would inaugurate the conference to be presided over by INTUC national president G Sanjeeva Reddy on Saturday, he said. PTI TGB RC .

