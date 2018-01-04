Etah (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Two young girls were killed when a mound of earth collapsed on them while they were digging in the Nagla Kanhae village under Mirhachi police station area here today.

Shivani (10) and Rajni (8) were buried when the mound collapsed on them, ASP Sanjay Kumar said.

The bodies were taken out and sent for post mortem, the ASP added.PTI COR SAB ADS .

