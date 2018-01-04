By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 4 (PTI) The White House will enforce new security measure by banning the use of personal devices like tablets, smartphones and laptops in its West Wing, where offices of President Donald Trump and his top staffers are situated.

The measure would come into effect from next week.

The West Wing of the White House comprises Oval Office of the President and offices of most of top advisers of President Trump, including Chief of Staff, John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

"The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore, starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing," Sanders said in a statement.

She also said that staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people. PTI LKJ SMJ AKJ SMJ .

