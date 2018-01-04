Patna, Jan 4 (PTI) A police official was caught red-handed in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar today while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, the state vigilance bureau said here.

Ramesh Dutt Pandey, Circle Inspector in-charge of Minapur, was arrested by a vigilance bureau team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Maharaja Kanishka Kumar, a release said.

It said that the team was constituted upon the complaint of one Manoj Kumar Sahni, resident of a village in Muzaffarpur, who had alleged that Pandey had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for helping him in a case lodged at Minapur police station.

The team arrested Pandey at the Minapur circle office, the release said.

Pandey has been taken into custody for interrogation after which he would be produced before a designated vigilance court in Muzaffarpur, the release added. PTI NAC SNS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.