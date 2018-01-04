New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Volvo Bus Corporation today said it has appointed Suresh Chettiar as business head of Volvo Buses South Asia and vice president Volvo Bus Corporation.

The appointment is effective from January 1, 2018, the company said in a statement.

Most recently, Chettiar served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the region and replaces VRV Sriprasad, who has opted for early retirement, it added.

Commenting on the appointment, Akash Passey, chairman, Business Board of Volvo Buses India and senior vice president, Region International, Volvo Bus Corporation, said Chettiar brings with him over two decades of Volvo Bus and Volvo Group experience having held senior leadership roles across functions.

Chettiar managed the successful introduction of Volvo Group's UD branded buses in India, the company added.

On his new role, Chettiar said, "Volvo Buses is well- positioned to serve customers in this dynamic and large market. We have built significant assets during our journey so far and that provides me a great platform to develop the next phase of our growth journey." PTI RKL SBT .

