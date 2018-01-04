Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actors Walton Goggins and Beth Behrs will star in an upcoming episode of comedy show "The Big Bang Theory".

Behrs will play Nell, a recently separated school teacher who becomes involved with Raj (Kunal Nayyar), while Goggins will portray Nell's intense husband, Oliver, who tracks Raj down and confronts him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The episode featuring the duo will air on January 18.

Goggins will next star in "Tomb Raider" featuring Alicia Vikander in the lead role. PTI RB RB .

