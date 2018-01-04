Ghaziabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Lawyers from 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, along with Hapur and Gautama Budh Nagar, skipped their work today in support of the Ghaziabad Bar Association which is protesting the removal of a statue of BR Ambedkar from a court complex here.

The Ghaziabad Bar Association president Rakesh Tyagi Kakda said a resolution was passed by the chairman Rohtash Agarwal and all other functionaries of Western Uttar Pradesh (WUP) Sangharsh Samiti.

He said all the lawyers of 22 districts will refrain from work in support the Ghaziabad Bar Association.

Kakda said when a group of lawyers reached the court today they saw a police team was deployed on the platform from where the statue of Ambedkar was removed on the intervening night December 31 and January 1.

The lawyers opposed the police stationed there to secure the platform and placed a framed picture of Ambedkar and lighted candles in the honour of the icon.

Police force and PAC (provincial armed constabulary) have been deployed to avert any untoward incident. The forces will remain there till the normalcy is restored in the compound, Senior superintendent of Police HN Singh said. PTI COR TIR .

