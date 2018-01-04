Noida, Jan 4 (PTI) A woman has alleged that she was rape by her friend last month here, police said today.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she became friends with a man, a resident of Ghaziabad, through phone and Interne, the police said.

Later, when they met, he allegedly forced her to come to a hotel with him. When she refused, he came to her house in Baraula on December 8 and told her that he has come to meet her parents and seek their permission to marry her, they said.

On December 11, he called her at Sector 11 in Noida, the police said.

When she went there, he took her to some building and allegedly raped her. He threatened to kill her mother and family members if she reported the matter to the police, they said.

The woman lodged an FIR yesterday at Sector 49 police station against the man, the police said. PTI CORR KJ .

