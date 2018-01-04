Kottayam (Ker), Jan 4 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, who was seriously injured in a road accident, died without seeing her baby boy she gave birth to in an unconscious state here.

Nashida was eight months pregnant when she fell off a speeding private bus in Theekkoy in the district on December 29.

Reportedly, doctors at the hospital, where she was admitted, performed an emergency Cesarean section on the same day to save the baby.

The woman remained unconscious since the accident and died yesterday without responding to treatment, hospital sources said.

The premature baby, stated to be healthy and in a stable condition, is under observation in the intensive care unit, they said. PTI COR TGB ROH VS MG .

