Sambhal (UP) Jan 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped at gun point in Akbarpur village here, police said today.

The woman has alleged that while she was on her way home yesterday, she was raped by a youth of her village, Ginnaur police station incharge Vinay Kumar said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, he said.

A case has been lodged in this connection and a hunt was on to nab the culprit, Kumar added. PTI COR SAB KJ .

