New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Online travel portal Yatra.com today said it has launched a GST compliant self-booking platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as part of which the companies would get corporate deals with minimum or no cancellation and rescheduling recharges.

SMEs can now manage their company and employee profiles, travel policy compliances and approval workflow, Yatra.com said in a statement.

The company said the GST complaint system will allow the user to search through a range of flight and hotel options as per the company travel policy.

Yatra.com co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said: "We believe that this technologically advanced platform will empower SMEs to control their travel needs, while at the same time making it inherently easier for their employees to make bookings in an easy and convenient manner." ******** Veer Energy and Infrastructure bags order for solar rooftop * Veer Energy and Infrastructure today said that it has bagged an order of 2,000 KW solar rooftop from an infrastructure developer in Ahmedabad.

"The company has recently received an order of 2,000 KW.

This new order of solar rooftop (via Net Metering Technology) has been received from a renowned infrastructure developer at Ahmedabad," a company statement said.

According to the statement, this rooftop installation would be commissioned at their project having 400 bungalows and each bungalow would have 5 KW of solar installation.

This project of 400 bungalows is situated at Sanand in Gujarat. This developer group has many such infrastructure projects comprising 600 offices, 130 bungalows and 18 residential buildings. PTI PRJ KKS SBT .

