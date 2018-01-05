New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Two Nigerians have been arrested for alleged drug peddling, and heroin worth over Rs 8 crore has been seized from them, the police said today.

Following a tip-off that an African man was supplying heroin to drug dealers of Haryana, Ezekiel Success Chinedu (33) was nabbed yesterday from Vikas Puri where he had gone to deliver a consignment of heroin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Two kg of high-grade heroin, worth over Rs 8 crore in the international market was seized from him, the officer said, adding three mobile phones and a number of SIM cards were also seized from him.

The accused was involved in supplying drugs in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. He was also involved in sending consignments of heroin to European, North American and African countries through courier companies, the police said.

According to Yadav, during interrogation, Chinedu revealed that other African persons used to visit India and bring heroin to Delhi by several means, including swallowing heroin filled capsules.

In another incident, Chima Kingsley (39) was arrested yesterday from west Delhi's Vikaspuri with over 129 gram of heroin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said.

The value of the seized contraband is worth Rs 5 lakh in the international market, he said. PTI SLB NSD .

