New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Four transgenders were arrested today by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of their 25-year-old roommate, whose body was dumped near a CNG pump in Rohini area in north Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Mohit. Mohit used to live with the transgenders.

A senior police officer said that murder charges have been slapped against the transgenders -- Kuldeep, Sandeep, Ajay and Anil, all residents of Delhi.

The senior police officer said the accused were apprehended on a tip-off.

During interrogation, they told police that Mohit had stolen some money from Kuldeep's house.

On December 15 last year, the accused took Mohit to Sandeep's house. Then, they beat Mohit to death.

The body remained in their house the next day and in the intervening night of December 16-17, they dumped it near the CNG pump in Rohini Sector-22. PTI PPS SMN .

