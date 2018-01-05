New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Drug pricing regulator NPPA has received a total of 40 complaints so far for overpricing of coronary stents by hospitals, Parliament was informed today.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said that the government is effectively monitoring the implementation of ceiling prices fixed for coronary stents.

"A total of 40 complaints have been received in NPPA alleging overpricing by hospitals for coronary stents," Mandaviya said.

As and when such incidents of overpricing by hospitals for stents are reported to NPPA, appropriate actions are taken under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order 2013, he added.

On February 13 last year, the NPPA had brought stents under price control and capped ceiling price of coronary stents at Rs 7,260 for bare metal variety and Rs 29,600 for drug-eluting ones.

The corresponding average MRPs before the price control stood at Rs 45,100 and Rs 1.21 lakh, respectively. PTI MSS MR .

