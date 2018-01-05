Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) ACT Fibernet, India's largest fiber broadband ISP (Internet Service Provider) today announced its partnership with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as its official connectivity and internet partner.

ACT Fibernet, with its extensive fiber broadband connectivity in Chennai aims to ensure seamless internet broadband connectivity for the ardent followers of the CSK team during the IPL matches, a press note said.

The company will be providing wi-fi coverage to the entire Chennai stadium, taking the in-stadium experience to a whole new level.

Over 40,000 fans in the stadium will be able to enjoy HD quality speeds on wifi simultaneously, access internet in the stadium, catch up on live videos, watch match replays, and indulge in social media activities.

ACT Fibernet COO Sandeep Gupta said, "We take immense pride in announcing that we are the chosen connectivity partner of the CSK team." "CSK is not just a team but an emotion and passion amongst millions, and through this partnership we are going to significantly enhance this spirit by enabling the CSK teams and its supporters stay connected", he said.

Commenting on the partnership, CSK wholetime director George John said "Chennai Super Kings is known for its solid performances and consistency, ACT Fibernet complements all of this and therefore is our chosen partner." "Our aim has always been to enhance the experience of our fans and supporters." PTI SS APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.