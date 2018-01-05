Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Actor Lakeith Stanfield has joined the cast of film "The Girl in the Spiders Web".

The "Get Out" star joins actors Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, Sverrir Gudnason as Mikael Blomkvist, Claes Bang as the villain and Sylvia Hoeks as Salander's twin sister, in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be directed by Fede Alvarez. Steven Knight wrote the screenplay with the team of Alvarez and Jay Basu.

Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon are producing the film with Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird.

Production is set to begin this month in Berlin and Stockholm, with a release date of October 19, 2018. PTI RB RB .

