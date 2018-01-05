Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Voicing concern over disturbances on university campuses in the country, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today said there was need for addressing the root cause of the problem.

"Disturbance on the campuses of educational institutions is not beneficial in any way. Such a situation will not arise if the root cause behind such incidents is addressed," the Governor told newspersons here.

Stressing that prevention is better than cure, he said, "There should be a dialogue between teachers and students based on this guiding mantra...there should also be a dialogue through students organisations...such incidents are also not good for the academic atmosphere." The governor was responding to a question on violent protests in BHU and some other university campuses.

Naik, who had called the press conference to talk about his role as chancellor of 28 universities, said a three- member committee has been formed to remove legal hurdles to overcome the shortage of teachers in universities and irregularities in self-financed institutions.

This committee has given three reports to the government so far and more work will be done in future on other aspects as well, he said.

To a question on availing of the services of retired teachers to deal with shortage of teachers in universities and colleges, the governor said since there is a dearth, the posts needed to filled up.

Expressing satisfaction over impressive presence of girls in higher education, the governor said the seeds for the same were sown during the 'Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan' started by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajapyee which has gained further momentum under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' mission of the Narendra Modi government.

Naik said that when he took over as the governor of the state in 2014, he had stated that regular academic session and holding of convocations in time were his priorities and he has been successful.

Accepting that he was not satisfied with the higher education system in the state, the governor said that he has also given certain suggestions to the state government for improving it. PTI SAB SMI TIR .

