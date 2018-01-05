New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

According to sources in the state government, the chief minister apprised the prime minister of a proposed investors' meet being planned in Lucknow.

Functionaries in the UP government did not rule out that the two could have discussed campaigning by Adityanath in Karnataka and Tripura ahead of the assembly polls there this year.

The chief minister was in Varanasi yesterday to review the developmental projects in Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted their photograph in which Adityanath was presenting Modi with a copy of the book 'Geeta Rahasya'. PTI NAB9- AAR .

