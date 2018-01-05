New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) today rose by nearly 4 per cent after the company bagged new construction orders worth Rs 395.21 crore.

The stock gained 3.72 per cent to settle at Rs 386.20 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 6 per cent to Rs 395.

At NSE, shares of the company soared 3.62 per cent to end at Rs 387.05.

The company in a BSE filing said that it has secured new orders aggregating to about Rs 395.21 crore for construction of institutional and commercial projects.

They include electrical, plumbing and firefighting services, it said. PTI SUM MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.