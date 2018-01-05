Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Akshay Kumar today started filming his "most ambitious" project "Kesari" and also released his first look from the movie.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is producing the film, which is based on the 'Battle of Saragarhi'.

"Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always," Akshay, 50, tweeted. PTI SHD BK .

