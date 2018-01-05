Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of an alleged cow smuggler, who was found dead near a railway track in Rajasthan's Alwar district in November, the police said today.

Dashrath Gurjar (24), Khushiram Gurjar (35), Rohtash Gurjar (24) and Bunty alias Surajbhan (50) have been arrested, Circle Officer, Alwar South, Anil Beniwal said.

The body of 35-year-old Umar Khan was found near a railway track on November 12 last year in the district's Rampur area.

With this, eight people have been arrested in the case, the police said.

Two country-made pistols were also seized from Bunty and Khushiram, Beniwal said.

Dashrath, Khushiram and Rohtash were arrested on January 3 while Surajbhan was arrested today. So far, eight people have been arrested in the case, he said.

Station House Officer, Govindgarh, Dara Singh said that they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, murder and attempt to murder.

