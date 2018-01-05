Itanagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra today extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Si-Donyi, a festival celebrated among the Tagin tribe for good harvest .

The governor, in his message, said that the festival, deeply rooted in the cultural ethos, plays a significant role in defining the strong bond between nature and people.

The fest, with its unique customs and traditions, brings the people of this community together, he said.

"With its religious, cultural and emotional importance, Si Donyi is the most important festival of the Tagin tribe. Blended with unique customs and traditions of the tribal communities, the festival is cherished by one and all," he said.

Khandu, in a message, said Arunachalees should take pride in their indigenous culture.

"Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions," he said.

This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs, the CM said.

"I believe the Si-Donyi celebration would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal," Khandu added.

