Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) A four-day Bangladeshi Film Festival began in the city from today.

Altogether 24 Bangladeshi films are being screened at the state-run theatre Nandan for the festival, which will end on January 8, Bangladesh Information minister Hasanul Haq Inu told a press meet here.

The inaugural film was 'Bapjaner Bioscope', directed by Reazul Mawla Rezu. The film had won multiple awards in Bangladesh.

Some other Bangladeshi films to be screened are 'Guerrila', 'Aynabaji' and 'Amar Bondhu Rashed'.

Inu said to boost cultural ties and to cater to the large Bengali audience in West Bengal and Bangladesh he was hopeful about more joint film productions between the two countries for making content-rich films in future. PTI SUS KK KK .

