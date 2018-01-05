(Eds: With more quotes) Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Pro-Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide, accused of instigating the violence during celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, today denied that he had any role in the episode.

The violence near the war memorial at Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district on January 1 led to a sharp reaction by Dalit organisations which called for a shutdown in Mumbai and elsewhere.

Bhide, an octogenarian who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, said he was willing to face any kind of inquiry.

"Order a judicial or CBI probe. Appoint Lord Yama himself to head any machinery to probe the violence. I am prepared to face any probe. All allegations against me are baseless and the truth will come out after the probe," Bhide told reporters in Sangli in western Maharashtra where he has a sizable following.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, a functionary of the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan defended Bhide.

"It is very unfortunate that Bhide Guruji's name is being dragged when he was not even in Pune when the violence broke out. He was attending an event in Sangli. Bhide Guruji engages with public, gives speeches everyday. Not once did he refer to January 1 (event)," said Chetan Baraskar of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan.

Another functionary, Balwant Dalvi, said an event in Mumbai on Sunday where Bhide was going to be present has been postponed. "Police officials met us and told us there could be a law and order problem...to ensure no incident happens, the the event will be held later," he said.

On January 2, a day after the violent clashes near Bhima-Koregaon, the Pune police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) against Bhide and others.

Dalit leaders celebrate the victory of East India Company forces over the Peshwa's army in the battle of Bhima-Koregaon in 1818, as the British forces included Dalit Mahar soldiers.

Some pro-Hindutva outfits had opposed the celebration this time.

In a related development, the Cantonment police in Aurangabad who had registered a case against Samast Hindu Aghadi leader Millind Ekbote and Bhide in connection with the violence near Bhima-Koregaon today transferred it to Shikrapur police station in Pune district, where cases have been registered against them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinayak Dhakne said that as per the complainant, Jayashree Ingle, when she was visiting Bhima-Koregaon for paying obeisance at the war memorial, some 20 to 25 people stoned the vehicle in which she and her family were travelling. PTI MR COR KRK SMN .

