Kendrapara (Odisha), Jan 5 (PTI) Kendrapara police today claimed to have busted an inter-district bike-lifters' gang by arresting four persons, including a diploma engineer.

Thirteen two-wheelers were recovered from their possession, police said.

The racketeers used to lift the bikes from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and sell them at low prices through a network of middlemen, said Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Dayanidhi Gochayat.

Aswhini Nayak, a diploma engineer from Jagatour near Cuttack, is the mastermind of the racket, the SP said.

The gang has stolen around 25 motorcycles in the past few months, 13 of which were recovered today, he said, adding that search is on to nab the other six members of the gang.

PTI RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.