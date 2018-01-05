Ballia (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Threatening to launch a nationwide stir against BJP government, the Samjawadi Party accused the ruling party of unleashing atrocities on minorities, Dalits and other backward castes.

Senior SP leader and leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Ram Gobind Chaudhary alleged that the BJP, both in the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, are working at the behest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Since the formation of BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, atrocities have been unleashed on the minorities, Dalits and people hailing from other backward castes at the behest of RSS," Chaudhary said while speaking to the reporters here yesterday.

Alluding to the recent violence in Maharashtra, Chaudhary said the incident has exposed the "anti-Dalit face of BJP".

"The BJP, as a part of a strategy, is hell bent on decimating the the minorities, dalits and people hailing from the other backward castes.

"As soon as the UP government was formed, it started harassing the Muslims in garb of closure of the abattoirs," he said.

He also talked about the triple talaq bill, which he alleged is a legislation brought by the government to harass Muslim women.

"SP will fight against the repressive policies of the BJP government in a non-violent manner," the SP leader added. PTI CORR NAV MG .

