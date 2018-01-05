By Rumela Sinha Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Karimul Haque's 24x7 'bike ambulance' has saved many lives in the villages of North Bengal and now his inspiring story is getting a Bollywood treatment.

Vinay Mudgil, an assistant director "Hum Saath Saath Hain", is planning to make a film on Haque's life.

A tea garden worker in his early 50s, Haque has been at the beck and call of patients in around 20 villages of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

He is known as the 'Ambulance Man' in the villages where people bank on Haque's 'bike ambulance' to reach the nearby Sadar hospital.

Having taken a formal training from local doctors and chemists, Haque even provides basic medical care to them.

His selfless service over the last 15 years bagged him the Padma Shri award last year.

Haque's story drew Mudgil to his village and he spent time with the 'Ambulance Man' to understand his life and circumstances.

"Karimul can be an inspiration for many... This is one man who lives for others. Even with his meagre income, he tries and helps people. Not every day do we come across a person like him," he said.

"I had a wonderful time interacting with his family there. They are simple people with hearts of gold," added Mudgil, who has promised to give 50 give per cent of the profits from the biopic to Haque.

"We have signed an agreement and I have offered 50 per cent profits from the film to Karimul. I hope the money helps him in his cause," the director said.

Haque, who is not a film buff, finds it hard to believe that a Bollywood movie will be made on his life.

"People used to laugh at me when I had started the service. Now, directors from Mumbai are approaching me for a biopic on my life. It is all too good to be true," he said.

A personal experience had motivated Haque to take up this service 15 years ago.

"My mother fell ill in the middle of the night and with no help in sight, I had to see her die in pain. I felt helpless and could not sleep for the next few days.

"A few years later, when a colleague at the tea garden collapsed, I tied him to my back and took him to the hospital on my bike. That is when this idea of bike ambulance struck me," he explained. PTI RMS BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.