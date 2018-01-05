Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) After the success of "The Florida Project", actor Brooklynn Prince will next star in horror movie "The Turning".

The seven-year-old actor joins Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard in the film, which will be directed by Floria Sigismondi, reported Variety.

The project, backed by Amblin Entertainment, is being produced by Scott Bernstein and Roy Lee.

A loose adaptation of the Henry James novella "The Turn of the Screw", the film follows a young woman, hired as the nanny to two orphans, convinced that the country mansion they live in is haunted.

Jade Bartlett is writing from an original script by Chad and Carey Hayes.

