Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) English pro Alfie Burden started off his campaign on a perfect note to down Ravi Goenka 3-0 with a quality break of 89 in the individual invitation category of Kolkata Open snooker championship at the Hindusthan Club here today.

After winning the first frame against Goenka of Kolkata, he started with fantastic long pot and went on for the red- black combination.

At times, he was off-track but showed great recovery with the aim to hit a 147 en route to winning in straight frames in a group A fixture.

Multiple state champion Manish Jain registered an excellent win against former Asian billiards champion Sourav Kothari, blanking him 3-0 in first league stage match.

Manish dominated since the start and won first two frames one-sided. Though Sourav fought back in third frame but Manish held his nerve better and close the proceedings 3-0.

Kothari returned strongly in his second match to oust hreevardhan Poddar with a third straight loss in a group C battle.

Delhi's Sundeep Gulati hit the first century break of this invitation tournament.

He scored 103 against Kolkata-based Shabaaz Adil Khan in second frame en route to a 3-2 win. PTI TAP KHS KHS .

