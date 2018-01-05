New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) An east Delhi-based businessman has alleged he received an extortion call. The caller demanded Rs 2 crore, police said today.

A complaint has been filed at the Preet Vihar police station and the matter is being probed.

The complainant told police he received an extortion call on January 2. The caller demanded Rs 2 crore from the businessman, who claimed he received a similar call on December 8.

Further details are awaited. PTI SLB GVS .

