Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Actor DeWanda Wise has joined the cast of Marvel's "Captain Marvel".

The "SheÂ’s Gotta Have It" actor will play a supporting in the film, which stars Brie Larson in the titular role, reported Variety. Other cast members include Samuel L.

Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law.

The film will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directing with Kevin Feige producing.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet has written the most recent script, along with Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman, who penned the previous drafts.

The plot follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight.

"Captain Marvel" is expected to arrive in theatres on March 8, 2019. PTI RB RB .

