By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 4 (PTI) US President Donald Trump today reiterated his resolve to end diversity visa and chain migration which he asserted provides a gateway for terrorism.

There was, however, no mention of H-1B visa during his remarks on immigration. His remarks were mostly focused on illegal immigrants. "Our current immigration system fails Americans. Chain migration is a total disaster which threatens our security and economy, and provides a gateway for terrorism. Likewise, the visa lottery is bad for our economy and very bad for security.

You saw that recently in New York along the West Side Highway," Trump said.

"We need a physical border wall. We're going to have a wall Â– remember that, we're going to have a wall Â– to keep out deadly drug dealers, dangerous traffickers and violent criminal cartels. Mexico's having a tremendous problem with crime and we want to keep it out of our country," he told reporters at the top of his meeting with Republican Senators on immigration.

Trump said his administration's position has been clear from the beginning.

"Any legislation on DACA (Deferred Action For Childhood Arrival) must secure the border with a wall, it must give our immigration officers the resources they need to stop illegal immigration and also to stop visa overstays and, crucially, the legislation must end chain migration," he said.

"It must end the visa lottery. Dangerous, and I think many of the Democrats agree with us on that now," said Trump.

The lottery system is a disaster, he said adding that this brings worst people.

"They put down their probably worst people Â– who knows? Â– but they're not looking to get rid of their best people, so they put their worst people in a hopper and we're picking out the people, and then we find out, what do we have?" he said.

"It's not a good situation, so we're going to end it. The lottery system has to be laughed at by countries outside of our country when they send these people in," Trump said.

In his brief remarks, Vice President Mike Pence, said Trump has made immigration a central piece in national debate.

