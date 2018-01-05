Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (PTI) After spending four-and-half years in jail Seashore Group CMD Prashant Das was today released on bail from the special jail here.

Das was released after securing bail in eight cases filed by CBI and Odisha police crime branch in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi crore rupees chitfund scam.

He secured the last of the eight bails yesterday from a Koraput court.

The Seashore CMD, the main accused in the scam, was arrested by Odisha police in 2013 from Mumbai and was in jail since then. The case was later handed over to the CBI as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

He was accused of duping thousands of investors of Rs 578.20 crore.

Earlier, his brother Pravat Das and his ponzi company's middleman Subhankar Nayak had secured bail and were released from jail. PTI AAM KK KK .

