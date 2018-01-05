Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) The Coast Guard today inducted an interceptor boat in order to strengthen patrolling of the west coast along Gujarat.

The "C-161" boat, with a maximum speed of 35 knots, was commissioned into service by Air Marshal RK Dhir, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, at a function held in Porbandar today, a release from the Defence PRO for Gujarat region said.

The boat would be stationed at Vadinar near Jamnagar, the release said.

"This induction is a part of ongoing efforts by the Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security. It will strengthen the security umbrella of the west coast and also help augment patrolling to prevent illicit activities such as infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing," it added.

It said that the 27.64 metre long interceptor boat was capable of operating in shallow water and the deep seas. It could also undertake multifarious tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue and rendering assistance to boats in distress at sea.

The Defence PRO further said nine more ships will be added to the existing fleet "in the Gujarat region by year 2021" "This force multiplication with vessels designed for assorted roles is in the wake of heightened security scenario of the region" said the PRO. PTI PJT PD BNM .

