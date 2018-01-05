New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cold Friday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Visibility was recorded at 300 metres at Safdarjung at 5.30 am which improved to 600 metres at 8.30 am, said a MeT department official.

He said there was shallow fog in the morning. Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

Airport officials said 10 domestic and international flights were delayed.

According to a railway official, 62 trains were running late, 20 were rescheduled and 18 were cancelled.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies through the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius. There might be mist during daytime.

Shallow fog is forecast for tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, Delhi experienced the coldest day of the season with temperatures dropping as low as 5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. PTI SLB DV .

