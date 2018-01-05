Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) The mercury continued its downward spiral in West Bengal today with many places recording below normal minimum temperature.

The Met department has said the cold spell will continue for the next few days as the northerly winds sweep the Gangetic plains and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Kolkatans today woke up to 11.1 °C at 5.30 am, while the day temperature hovered around 23°C, both of which are a few notches below average.

In the plains, Sriniketan recorded the lowest temperature at 7.5°C, followed closely by Krishnagar at 8.2°C.

In the sub-himalayan region, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri recorded 9°C and 9.2 °C respectively, The minimum temperatures at both Asansol and Burdwan stood at 9.3°C, according to the Met department.

The weatherman also said that dense fog may reduce surface visibility to less than 200m at a few places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Malda districts for the next three days.

Cold wave condition is likely at isolated places over East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Purulia districts till Sunday, the Met office added. PTI AMR RMS .

