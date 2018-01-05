Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Intense cold wave conditions continued unabated today in Himachal Pradesh as high-altitude tribal and hill areas of the state received fresh snowfall.

Bharmaur, Kothi and Mari received 3 cm of snowfall while Kalpa, Gondla and the upper Manali region received 2 cm of snow.

Manali and its adjoining areas received light rains causing a marginal drop in the mercury, the MeT office said.

Temperatures in high-altitude tribal areas were between minus 14 and minus 21 degrees Celsius while Keylong recorded a low of minus eight degrees Celsius.

Kalpa recorded minus four degrees Celsius and Manali minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Shimla and Una experienced their coldest night of the season with a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius and 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Thick fog engulfed the mid and lower hills while thick ground frost occurred at many places affecting vehicular traffic in the morning. Water pipes froze and burst at many places affecting supply.

The maximum temperatures also dropped by a few notches and Sundernagar recorded a high of 19.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Una 18.2 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 17.8 degrees Celsius, Solan 16.2 degrees Celsius, Nahan 16.1 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 14.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 11.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has predicted rains or snow at some places in higher hills tomorrow and dry weather in rest of the state for next six days upto January 11. PTI PCL ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.