attend New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Top police officers of the country will discuss issues such as cyber terrorism, impact of social media and radicalisation of youth at a three-day conference in Madhya Pradesh that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will also take part in the conference, to be held at the BSF academy in Tekanpur from tomorrow.

The meet would be attended by the officers of director general of police (DGP) and inspector general of police (IGP) ranks from all the states and central police organisations, a home ministry official said.

They would deliberate on cyber terrorism, the impact of social media on society, cross-border terrorism, radicalisation of youth, besides a host of other issues, he added.

While the prime minister was expected to speak on new-age crimes like cyber terrorism and radicalisation of youth, Singh would give an assessment of the internal security situation and Doval would talk about cross-border terrorism, the official said.

About 250 senior police officers are expected to attend the conclave, which will discuss issues such as the security situation in the major combat theatres of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and north-east.

Issues of curbing black money and narcotics in the wake of demonetisation were also expected to be on the agenda, the official said.

The implementation of decisions taken at the previous conferences will also be reviewed at the meeting.

The cancellation of licences of NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and others could also be on the agenda, the official added.

The conference of the DGPs and IGPs is an annual affair, where senior police officers of the states and Centre meet and discuss issues.

The Modi government has been organising the conference outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014.

The last three conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch and Hyderabad. PTI ACB RC MIN RC .

