New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will chair the third meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion on January 8.

The council was constituted on July 3, 2015, to ensure a continuous dialogue with states and Union Territories on measures for providing an international trade enabling environment, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Members of the council also deliberates on creating a framework for making the states active partners in boosting exports.

The state ministers of commerce and industry, secretaries of concerned central departments and heads of other export related organisations are the members of the council.

The country's merchandise exports during April-November 2017-18 increased by 12.01 per cent to USD 196.48 billion. PTI RR MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.