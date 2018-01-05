Visakhapatnam, Jan 4 (PTI) Facing financial problems, a married couple first poisoned their two children and then committed suicide here this evening, police said.

The incident took place in Mustafa Colony under Arilova police station limits.

The deceased were identified as D Rajesh Reddy, an electrician by profession, his wife Sowmya and their two children D Vishnuteja (9) and D Jahnavi (5).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwarka Zone) P Ramachandra Rao said Rajesh and Sowmya were natives of Prakasam district and had moved to the city in July 2017 in search of livelihood.

The couple hanged themselves from the ceiling fan of their house after administering poison to the children, who were found dead on the bed, he said.

In a purported suicide note found at the spot, Reddy said they were compelled to take the extreme step due to family disputes and acute financial problems, no one should be held responsible for their deaths, he said. PTI COR RSY .

