Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) A post-graduate student of a medical college here today tried to end his life, police said.

College authorities denied the reports that he tried to take the extreme step as being a Dalit, he was facing discrimination.

Dr M Mariraj, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is a third year student of the Master of Surgery (MS) course at the government-run B J Medical College here.

"It is true that Mariraj is a Dalit. He tried to end his life by consuming sleeping pills at his hostel room. He is now out of danger. As he hasn't yet given a statement, it is not clear what prompted him to take such a step," said inspector A K Patel of Shahibaug police station.

Some reports said he was upset because he was not allowed to conduct surgeries by his teachers who discriminated against him as he is a Dalit.

However, Civil Superintendent Dr M M Prabhakar of the civil hospital -- to which the college is attached -- refuted the reports.

"There is no truth to these rumours. There are various levels of surgeries, and Mariraj is still a student. It is up to teachers to decide whether a student can perform a particular surgery or not as a part of his course. No student can demand it (the right to conduct surgeries)," said Dr Prabhakar. PTI PJT PD KRK .

