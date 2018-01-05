New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by her husband's business partner, who has been arrested, in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said today.

The woman's husband has been staying in the US for the the last two years owing to his business commitments, they added.

The woman told police that the accused would often come to her home. On Tuesday evening, he came to her house in an inebriated state and tried to force himself on her. When she resisted, he thrashed her with a stick, the police said.

The accused then raped her and again thrashed her with a stick and threatened her against informing about the incident to anyone, a police official said.

The woman informed the police and was taken to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The accused has been arrested, he added. PTI SLB KIS .

