New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police today issued a notification prohibiting operation of any unmanned aircraft systems by the public from January 9 for a month as part of security preparations ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The notification prohibits "flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft etc." It stated that someone found doing so would be charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, punishable with a maximum imprisonment of a month and a fine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The order came ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and the Budget Session that would commence on January 29. It would come into force from January 9 for a period of 32 days till February 9, the notification added.

There were apprehensions that drones or hot air balloons could be used by terrorists to target the national capital.

