Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Weather remained dry over Uttar Pradesh with dense to very dense fog occuring at many places, while shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places over the state.

According to the Meteorological department, cold to severe cold conditions occurred at few places over the state.

Yesterday, day temperatures fell in Moradabad and Meerut and were below normal in Varanasi, Lucknow, Allahbad, Kanpur and Jhansi.

Night temperatures fell in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Lucknow and Bareilly.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 2.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Sultanpur and Fursatganj (Rae Bareli).

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at a few places over the state on January 6, January 7 and January 8. PTI NAV KJ .

