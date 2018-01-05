Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh today directed officials to keep their mobile phones on round the clock.

Singh said mobile phones of several officials were found to be switched off when calls were made to them for some information.

He said the officers have been directed to be available on mobile phone 24X7 so that state government departments and ministers can contact them as and when needed. PTI COR TIR .

